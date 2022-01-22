Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $9.12 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $153,043,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,303,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $111.63 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

