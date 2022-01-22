Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,038 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.92.

Ecolab stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.02 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

