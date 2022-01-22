Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 15,344 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Lightspeed POS worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 3.95. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.