Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $533.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

