Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $373.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.40. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

