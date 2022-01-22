Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

