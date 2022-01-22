Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 66,082 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

