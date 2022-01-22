Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,775 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.