Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 56,187 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,187 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $126.91 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

