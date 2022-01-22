Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $112,316,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.97 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

