Scotiabank Lowers MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) to Sector Perform

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.50 target price (down previously from C$24.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.14.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$18.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 363.85. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

