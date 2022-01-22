Scry.info 24-Hour Volume Tops $39,966.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $39,966.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.