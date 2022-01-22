Seaport Res Ptn Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $142.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

