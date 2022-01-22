Seaport Res Ptn Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

VFC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 288,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 183,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

