SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

SPNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

SPNE stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

