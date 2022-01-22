Secret Reaches Market Capitalization of $814.31 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Secret has a total market cap of $814.31 million and $56.80 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00015742 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00268957 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006602 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.