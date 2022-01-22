SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

SecureWorks stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

