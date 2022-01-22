SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

