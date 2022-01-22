Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $5.52

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $132.96 million and $4.67 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00015737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.75 or 0.06885920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.10 or 0.99950706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,083,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

