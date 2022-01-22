Semux (SEM) Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $8,827.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

