Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0008 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $148,158.46 and approximately $39,901.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

