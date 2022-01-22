Sentinel Reaches Market Cap of $68.72 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $68.72 million and $2.74 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,256,801,883 coins and its circulating supply is 6,790,529,753 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

