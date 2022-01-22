Sentivate Hits 24 Hour Volume of $394,842.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 60.7% against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $394,842.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.