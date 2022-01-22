ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,063,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,912,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.67.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $507.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 465.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $619.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

