Sether Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Sether has a market capitalization of $380,303.33 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.