Shard Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $123,306.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shard has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

