Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Shaw Communications worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,392 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

