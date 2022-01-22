Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.44. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 8,800 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

