SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $107,387.85 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,890.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.74 or 0.06823435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00309138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00830446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00068526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00430255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00254549 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

