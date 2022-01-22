Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $47,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.20.

NYSE SHOP opened at $882.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $868.75 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,372.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,443.91. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.