Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

