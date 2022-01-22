Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

