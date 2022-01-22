SKALE Network (SKL) Price Down 36.9% This Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $350.52 million and $50.00 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,311,004 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

