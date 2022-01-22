Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 873.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,677 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Skyline Champion worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

