Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 873.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,677 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Skyline Champion worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

