SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) vs. On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Financial Survey

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 3.00 -$20.62 million N/A N/A On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.31 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.32

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -21.91% -93.99% -14.81% On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SkyWater Technology and On Track Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 129.59%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

