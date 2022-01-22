Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.10.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $268,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,024,000 after buying an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $139.61 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

