Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.10.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS opened at $139.90 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $169.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

