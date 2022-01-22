SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.33. 239,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $774.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

