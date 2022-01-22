SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.01 Million

Brokerages predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $435.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.00 million and the highest is $435.04 million. SMART Global reported sales of $304.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $56.27 on Friday. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77.

Shares of SMART Global are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,932. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

