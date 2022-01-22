Smart MFG (MFG) Price Reaches $0.0828

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $26.46 million and $246,077.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 319,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

