Smartshare Hits Market Capitalization of $240,633.98 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $240,633.98 and approximately $16,233.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00088231 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

