SmileyCoin Price Down 15% Over Last Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,712.47 and approximately $38.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

