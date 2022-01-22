Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.76.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. Snap has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock worth $78,166,432 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

