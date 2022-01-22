SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Down 39.2% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $49,413.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00006823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.09 or 0.06830368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.37 or 0.98821766 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

