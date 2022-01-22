Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.37 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $65.37 million and $1.96 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

