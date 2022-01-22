Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLDB stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $141.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

