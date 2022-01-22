Solrise Finance Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $647,302.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 49,207,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

