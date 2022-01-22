SOMESING (SSX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.33 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $99.97 million and $6.33 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.