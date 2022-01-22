Sonar (PING) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Sonar has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $142,535.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00052367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.95 or 0.06874972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00059126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,289.46 or 1.00131710 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

